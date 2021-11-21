Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating Buys 2,000 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $23,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

Shares of NICK stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the third quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

