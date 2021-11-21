nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in nLIGHT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

