Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
