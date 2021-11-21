Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,216. Nomura has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

