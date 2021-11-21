Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

