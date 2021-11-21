Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of MeiraGTx worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 373,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MGTX stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $828.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,061,841. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

