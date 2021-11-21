Northern Trust Corp Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVM. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 574,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $4.26 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.02.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.