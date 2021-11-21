Northern Trust Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of TherapeuticsMD worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

