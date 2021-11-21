Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,696 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of W&T Offshore worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 739.9% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 85,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,889 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

