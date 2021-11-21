Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,108 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of REV Group worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 137.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.44.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

