Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Sells $30,397.92 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Lefkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

