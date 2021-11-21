NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

