Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NVO stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $226,988,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

