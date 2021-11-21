Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $431,059.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

