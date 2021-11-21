Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 54.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $756,673 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

