Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after buying an additional 74,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Weibo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Weibo by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 318,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 187,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.