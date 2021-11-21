Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 188,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.