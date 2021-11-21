Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,137 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 103.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,169 shares of company stock worth $160,166. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $22.95 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

