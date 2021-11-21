Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,701 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.