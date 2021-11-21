Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,941 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

