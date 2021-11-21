Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

