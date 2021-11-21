NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.75.

NVDA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

