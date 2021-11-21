NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $389.00 at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Truist from $360.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.75.

NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $330.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

