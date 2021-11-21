Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.44 EPS.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

OAS opened at $125.05 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

