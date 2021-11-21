Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

