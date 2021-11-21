Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 10.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 452,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,115,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

