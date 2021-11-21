Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.92 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $253,268.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

