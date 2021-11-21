Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,686 shares of company stock worth $710,510 in the last 90 days. 8.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ondas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.