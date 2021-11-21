Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

