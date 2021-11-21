Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 41425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,876 shares of company stock worth $20,736,154. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

