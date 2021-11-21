OpenOcean Hits Market Cap of $72.07 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $72.07 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.17 or 0.07329150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.13 or 0.99737616 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027503 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

