Oppenheimer Weighs in on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $489.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

