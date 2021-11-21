Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

ICE stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

