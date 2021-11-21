Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock remained flat at $$34.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -171.74 and a beta of -0.08.

OLCLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

