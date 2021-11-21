OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $668.53 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $668.53 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.