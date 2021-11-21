OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.80.

OSIS opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.