OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.72

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

