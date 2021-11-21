PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 14th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PRFX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,786. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

