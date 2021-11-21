Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $625.00 at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $287.12 and a fifty-two week high of $545.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

