Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $287.12 and a fifty-two week high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

