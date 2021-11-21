Pangolin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.90 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $146.75 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003973 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00075433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.00 or 0.07297926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,672.01 or 0.99881178 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,823,888 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

