Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 5,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 412,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 285,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $794.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $21,866,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

