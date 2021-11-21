Paragon 28 Inc’s (NYSE:FNA) Quiet Period Set To End on November 24th

Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. Paragon 28 had issued 7,812,500 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Paragon 28’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $21.13 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

