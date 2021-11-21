Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 22,491 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $30,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

NYSE BMO opened at $108.93 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

