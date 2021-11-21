Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in POSCO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in POSCO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

PKX stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

