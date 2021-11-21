Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $30.79 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6,916.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

