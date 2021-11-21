Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $32.89 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW opened at $21.67 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

