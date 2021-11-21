Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

