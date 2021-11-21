Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a C$52.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.20.

TSE PKI opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$33.62 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9450673 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

