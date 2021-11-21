Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 8.5%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 111,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,798,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $699.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

