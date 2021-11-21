PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $190.96 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

